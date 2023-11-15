LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood that left a child in the hospital.

On Tuesday, just after 9 p.m., Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue rushed to Riviera Hills Apartments, located on Northwest 19th Street, following a 911 call reporting a 9-year-old boy with a traumatic neck injury.

The juvenile, found unresponsive, was quickly transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Lauderhill Fire Rescue. Neighbors were left in shock.

“I’m terrified because I stay right there,” said one neighbor. “I didn’t hear anything.”

Preliminary investigations revealed the child sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. Authorities said the child remains in critical condition.

Police said the bullet that struck the child came from a nearby unit. Neighbors told 7News they saw police take several people into custody.

“When they opened the door, next door, we saw about four people come out and [police] was searching them,” said one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. “[Police] patted them down one by one, then put them in the car. We haven’t seen them come home yet, but they were searching the house all night.

The motive behind the incident remains unknown, and as of now, there are no identified suspect(s).

“Whoever he is, I don’t know the guy, they need to turn themselves in, if they haven’t already caught him, ’cause that’s sad,” said a female neighbor.

Lauderhill authorities are actively working on the case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

