FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. The incident has led to the closure of the north entrance ramp of the highway from Sunrise Boulevard.

Video footage from the scene showed investigators combing the area as they searched for evidence. Bullet casings were found on the concrete, suggesting that shots had been fired.

Authorities surrounded a white Mercedez SUV on the highway, which appeared to have been riddled with bullet holes. Two individuals were reportedly transported to a hospital following the incident, although their current condition is unknown.

As police officers continue to investigate the scene, morning commuters are advised to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted onto Northwest 16th Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

