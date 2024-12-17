FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arson investigation is underway after, officials said, a suspicious fire at an auto shop in Fort Lauderdale left three vehicles charred.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene at the Napa Auto Parts located at West Broward Boulevard and 35th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a car that was parked at the shop was set on fire, which then spread to another car. A work truck that belongs to a nearby Caribbean restaurant in the shopping plaza was also damaged.

Cellphone video captured a large fire coming from the shop.

“I’ve never seen this live before. This is crazy,” said the man recording the fire as he walked by the flames. “I’m walking down the street, and I see the smoke, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I see that there’s a fire.”

Once at the scene, crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Investigators said they found evidence that the blaze might have been caused intentionally.

As the sun rose, 7News cameras captured the aftermath of the blaze. Parking spaces full of soot along with torched car parts and standing water.

Donovan Laing, the owner of the damaged truck, told 7News it was tough to see his charred truck.

“It affects us, of course. We will have to fix it,” he said.

Laing said he is glad the fire didn’t spread and firefighters were able to put it out.

“I have to feel lucky, although it’s on the opposite side of over here, but we’re still feeling lucky it didn’t spread anymore,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

The cars have since been taken away from the scene.

A restaurant worker told 7News that they believe the damaged work truck is operational despite the side of the truck being completely scorched. The worker also believes the cars had been parked on the lot for a while.

Fort Lauderdale Police have taken over the arson investigation.

Officials urge anyone with information on this investigation to call FLPD at 954-828-5700 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

