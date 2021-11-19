PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have not made an arrest but continue to investigate a threat posted on social media that led to a code red lockdown at Plantation High School.

The school, located at 6901 NW 16th St., was placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m., Friday.

Broward County Public Schools officials confirmed there was a threat made to the school but would not elaborate on what was stated.

A freshman at the high school, however, shared the social media post with 7News.

The student, who identified herself as Yahari, said, “They tagged the school SGA group and they put, ‘I’m coming to kill everyone in that [expletive] school, trust me, especially the pregnant teacher.'”

Yahari said the student who made the threat was talking about her first period teacher.

The threat continued, “I’m a student that goes here. I got a gun on me, and it a finna rad at lunch.”

Yahari said the code red happened when the students were switching to second period.

“Everybody just started screaming and running to any other class close to us, and they locked the doors,” she said.

The announcement caused confusion and fear among students.

“We closed the windows, turned off the lights, and we just stayed in the classroom,” she said.

By noon, 7News cameras captured a long line of parents waiting outside the campus in the rain to pick up their children.

“What I know is that they said at 12 or lunch period, somebody was supposed to come over here and shoot the place up,” said a parent who identified himself as David, “so we’re all here to pick up our kids, for safety reasons and the fact that that’s up in the air, because we don’t know what’s going.”

Some parents waited for hours to pick up their children.

Just before 4 p.m., Plantation Police confirmed no arrest had been made but said they do have the social media handle behind the post.

