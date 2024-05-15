MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a business in Miramar.

Miramar Police arrived at the scene at 11760 Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police evacuated workers at the business.

According to police, shots were fired but it’s unknown whether the shooting was intentional or accidental.

During their search of the building, officers detained one person.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.