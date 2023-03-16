FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is currently underway in Fort Lauderdale after a shooting took place on Interstate 95 at Broward Boulevard following reports of shots fired received by authorities just after midnight, Thursday.

Live video footage revealed a white car on the side of the highway that had been riddled with bullets.

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to a local hospital after being trauma alerted; their current condition is unknown.

Officials from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Broward Sheriff’s Office were both on the scene conducting their investigation, which caused northbound lane closures for several hours before the expressway was reopened to traffic.

Details surrounding the shooting incident are limited and authorities are yet to release any further information on what led to the incident or if any arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

