FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting and a fire at a home in Fort Lauderdale involving a barricaded subject.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a home in the area of Northwest 27th Terrace and 18th Court, just before 8:25 p.m., Thursday.

Police said they responded in reference to a shooting, but upon arrival, the armed subject barricaded himself inside the residence and is believed to have set it on fire.

SWAT negotiators have also arrived at the scene and continue to speak to the subject in the hopes of reaching a peaceful resolution.

Firefighters have put out the flames, but the investigation is expected to go late into the night.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

