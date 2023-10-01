HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Seminole Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday outside the establishment following an argument between a male pedestrian and one or more individuals in an arriving vehicle.

An occupant of the vehicle fired one shot, striking the male pedestrian victim in the chest. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The vehicle fled the scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. More information will be released as it becomes available.

