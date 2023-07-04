LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible shooting outside of a nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes led to a large police presence as they investigated the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives were outside of the VYPZ nightclub, located on State Road 7 near Northwest 44th Street, where yellow evidence markers were on the ground.

Details of the incident are limited but law enforcement officers are working to figure out who committed the crime.

It is unclear if anyone was injured due to this possible shooting, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.