PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Pembroke Pines is under investigation after the driver was let go without facing a charge of driving under the influence because of a language barrier, despite allegedly rear-ending two cars.

The early morning June 11 crash was captured on cellphone video. The witness pulled out her phone at around 4:30 a.m.

One of the cars involved was an unmarked vehicle belonging to an off-duty City of Miami Police officer.

“I’m the one that stopped him. I’m off duty. He’s going to be DUI,” said the officer in body camera video.

Investigators said the crash occurred as 47-year-old Alexandre Gonzalez was driving on Pines Boulevard near Southwest 150th Avenue without his lights on.

The cellphone video shows Gonzalez’s SUV swaying back and forth until it crashed into the two vehicles and then kept on going.

Moments later, the off-duty officer pulled Gonzalez over.

Gonzalez appeared to stumble, had trouble following directions, and even made a nasty hand gesture to the off-duty officer.

The off-duty officer called Pembroke Pines Police and provided his account of the incident to Officer Zarick Jackson.

“He was stumbling. Um, he’s going to be most likely DUI. Uh, stumbling out of the car,” explained the off-duty officer.

“We’ll figure that out,” replied Jackson.

“He was stumbling all over the place,” said the off-duty officer.

The officer later asked Jackson whether the motorist will be investigated for DUI.

“You’re waiting for a DUI unit to come and check him out?” asked the off-duty officer.

“Yeah, I have, I have a guy that’s coming,” said Jackson.

But the DUI investigation never took place because, according to the incident report, Gonzalez did not speak English.

“A DUI investigation was not conducted by me due to the driver of vehicle 1 only speaking Spanish and me only speaking English,” the report reads.

The report also clearly states that Jackson suspected alcohol use. Despite that, Gonzalez was never given a field sobriety test and was given a pass.

Gonzalez ultimately called a tow and was free to go. Body camera footage shows him saying “thank you” to the officers involved.

The off-duty Miami Police officer filed a complaint with the Pembroke Pines Police Department, and now internal affairs is looking into the matter.

Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner issued a statement that reads, “The incident you are referring to remains under an active investigation. Therefore, no additional information will be released at this time.”

However, Gonzalez did get a ticket for having an expired tag, no proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident without leaving his information.

Gonzalez pleaded no contest to the citations and was ordered to pay $331 in fines and fees on Tuesday.

Some of the other officers at the crash scene on June 11 suggested contacting the Broward Sheriff’s Office DUI Task Force. That apparently was never done.

Jackson did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.