DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie mobile home located along Southwest 16th Street and 86th Avenue was engulfed in flames, sending one man to the hospital.

The extent of the man’s injuries is currently unknown, but he was taken to the hospital for medical attention. Fire crews were quick to respond to the scene, working diligently to contain the fire to the one mobile home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and authorities have yet to determine the exact origin of the flames.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.