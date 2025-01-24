LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lauderhill.

It happened in the 3400 block of Northwest 7th Street around 9p.m., Thursday.

There, police said they found multiple shell casing and were told a woman had driven herself to the hospital after being shot.

That victim later died at a hospital.

A motive and information on a shooter has not been released.

