DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Davie has caused some traffic.

Officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m., Saturday.

According to a police report, four vehicles were involved in the collision.

The driver of a red truck headed north on the outside lanes of State Road-91 when he eventually veered off onto the right shoulder of the highway.

A blue Chevrolet Colorado was stopped on the shoulder due to car issues. A tow truck driver assisted the driver of the Chevrolet while another vehicle, owned by a family member of the driver who initially stopped, was parked in front of the two cars.

The truck crashed into the tow truck which created a domino effect as each lined-up car pushed into one another.

As a result, the tow truck driver was injured and transported to Broward General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and investigators continue to work on the criminal investigation.

This led to several northbound lane closures of the Florida Turnpike.

