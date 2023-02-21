MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have blocked off three left lanes on the southbound Turnpike Extension following a fatal crash.

The roadblock is affecting the highway at Northwest 27th Avenue, also known as University Drive, in Broward County.

A police investigation is underway due to the fatality.

One right lane remains open but congestion in the area is evident.

Drivers might want to leave a little early or avoid the area on their morning commute.

An alternate route is Miramar Parkway.

