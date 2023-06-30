HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two young children were found unresponsive after Hollywood Police officers arrived at the scene in reference to reports of a drowning incident in a pool.

7Skyforce hovered over the pool of a house located at 6441 Meade Street where the police department and local fire rescue crews worked to save the young drowning victims.

The two children were transported to DiMaggio Children’s Hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

While authorities from the Hollywood Police Department investigate the incident thoroughly, there is currently no evidence to suggest any criminal involvement.

All parties involved are fully cooperating with the police in their efforts to determine the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

