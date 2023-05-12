FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating a shooting and fire at a home that involved a barricaded subject. The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 27th Terrace and 18th Court, just before 8:25 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, they initially responded to a call about a shooting.

“The suspect is still inside the building,” said an officer over Broadcastify police scanner.

The caller at the end of the that 911 call told dispatchers that his mom was shot and lying in a pool of blood.

Police identified the suspect as 71-year-old Richard Kenneth McDonald.

The woman has been identified as 71-year-old Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp. She was a long-time employee of the City of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, where she worked in the billing department. She is also related to Dr. James Bass, the city’s first Black dentist.

“She was nice, she come home and ain’t bother nobody, just like me, just to come and hang out, nah,” said a friend of the victim.

Negotiators from the SWAT team attempted to reach a peaceful resolution, but it was already too late.

McDonald exited the home, still armed, and shot himself in front of the house, officials said. A woman was also found dead inside the residence. Police believe this to be a murder-suicide.

“Upon arrival on scene, the suspect pretty immediately armed himself, barricaded himself inside of the residence, and we believe he set the home on fire,” said Fort Lauderdale Detective Ali Adamson. “He then takes the gun and shoots himself, and he is deceased.”

A friend of McDonald said he saw him early Thursday.

“He was a good dude,” said the friend. “Vietnam for 30 something years, ride his boat, ride his motorcycle.”

During the incident, neighboring homes were evacuated with the assistance of the Fort Lauderdale SWAT team. Firefighters were unable to enter the home until the situation was deemed safe.

The fire was eventually contained and did not spread to surrounding properties.

7Skyforce hovered over the completely destroyed home as the fire marshal returned to the scene, Friday.

According to neighbors, the two people involved were not married but were in a domestic relationship. They had lived at the home for the past 14 years.

Police on Friday released part of a 911 call made by Bass-Kemp’s son.

“I don’t know. I went to go visit my mom, and I walked in, and my mom’s boyfriend sat there, and when I stepped to him and asked him why, he pulled a gun out on me,” Bass-Kemp’s son said. “He is a military vet, I know he has a license to carry or whatever.”

The City of Fort Lauderdale released a statement, which said they valued Bass-Kemp, and that their thoughts and prayers are with their family.

