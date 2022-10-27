WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a bomb threat that, they said, was made inside of a dentist’s office in Wilton Manors.

7Skyforce hovered over the office building along the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.

Wilton Manors Police have set up a command post outside the building, as a bomb squad and SWAT have assembled.

According to police, they were notified that an unidentified man walked into the office carrying a package or backpack.

Investigators said the man claimed to have a bomb in his possession and refused to leave.

Neighboring businesses have closed, and police have shut down Wilton Drive between 11th and 15th avenues.

