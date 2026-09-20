LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are now investigating after neighbors said that an apparent shoot out woke them up in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the area near Carefree Cove Mobile Park.

One witness shared what she heard, and said that two people were not hurt. However, it is unconfirmed on how many people were injured.

“It was real loud, it was a really big thing out here. I don’t know, I was upstairs in the room and I just heard the gunshots and I heard two people got hurt,” she said.

7News cameras captured investigators at the scene, where they spent several hours taping off sections of the street.

Police dogs were also present and helped detectives search for clues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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