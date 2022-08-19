HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after, police said, a man’s body was found in a Hollywood neighborhood.

According to Hollywood Police, the body was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street, at around 6:40 a.m., Friday.

“Officers of the Hollywood Police Department received a 911 call in reference to an unknown medical call,” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata. “It was a gentleman who was down on the north swale on the 6300 block of McKinley Street. When officers responded on scene, they immediately made contact.”

When detectives conducted their initial investigation, they determined that this wasn’t a natural death and foul play was involved.

“The coroner came and took the deceased body to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy is going to be conducted to determine the cause of death of this individual,” said Lata.

Now police are asking for the public’s help.

“If anyone knows anything or saw anything at around that time, probably at around 6 o’clock in the morning or a little bit earlier, around the 6300 block of McKinley Street, right on the other side of the cemetery over here, please contact the Hollywood Police Department or Crime Stoppers,” said Lata.

If you have any information on this death, call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.