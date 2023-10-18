PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an employee shot one person inside of a Pembroke Pines GameStop.

The incident occurred just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting at a strip mall near Pines Boulevard and Hiatus Road.

Police said that an altercation unfolded within the GameStop. That was when the employee pulled out a gun and shot someone.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. As of Wednesday morning, they are still in critical condition.

Video footage from the scene showed crime scene technicians exiting the store with several paper bag filled with evidence.

The investigation is currently active, but the reassuring news is that all involved parties have been identified, and there is no outstanding suspect.

More details will be released as information comes in.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.