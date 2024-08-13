SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a vehicle submerged in a canal in Sunrise.

Authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Sunrise Police responded to the scene on Tuesday afternoon and recovered a black Honda Civic from the canal, which is located near 8300 West Oakland Park Boulevard.

A tent and tarp were set up nearby as the Broward Medical Examiner arrived on the scene to investigate.

7News cameras captured divers in the water and the car being pulled out of the canal.

The discovered body has not been identified.

Sunrise Police released a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

Earlier today, at approximately 1430 hours, a vehicle was found submerged in the canal near 8400 W Oakland Park Blvd. A single deceased occupant was discovered. At this time, the identity of the deceased, the vehicle description, and the cause of death are being investigated. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

It remains unclear how the vehicle went into the water.

