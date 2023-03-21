HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots rang out in Hallandale Beach, striking at least one person, police said, and now they are looking for the shooter or shooters they said fled the scene.

Police arrived to the scene, in the area of South Dixie Highway, north of the county line, around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

A neighbor said he heard four shots.

“I just heard two shots, and then after a couple of seconds I heard two more, and then I heard nothing,” a man said, “and then I heard the helicopters, and that’s it.”

“I saw a cop chasing a car,” said a woman. “I thought it was just a speeding person because people speed around all the time, but apparently it’s something more than that.”

According to early reports, multiple people were shot in the area, but Hallandale Beach said they have only made contact with one person who was shot and they drove themselves to Aventura Hospital.

They did, however, issue an alert to hospitals to be on the lookout for any gunshot victims who might arrive at their emergency rooms.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police investigated the area where the shooting occurred, with guns drawn and K-9s.

There was also a secondary search scene in Pembroke Park after a tip came in to police, but that search has since ended.

The conditions of the person shot remains unknown.

Police said they have since secured the scene in Hallandale Beach with no arrests, but the shooter or shooters remain at large and detectives will now investigate leads.

