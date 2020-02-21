Police investigating 3 cars set on fire outside Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after at least three cars sustained fire damage outside a Lauderhill home.

Lauderhill Police responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Street and 47th Avenue, Friday morning.

7News cameras captured officers gathered outside the home and evidence markers on one of the vehicles.

Officials said the family who lives inside the home was able to put the fire out before it caused major damage.

A family member told 7News that they believe somebody is targeting them, but they can’t figure out why.

“The homeowner came, and he knocked at the door, and he told us, ‘The roof is on fire,'” said Sheria Wilson, the owner of the cars. “It wasn’t the roof. It was the cars, so we all came outside at the same time, and everything was flamed up. Everybody went around to try to put the fires out, and nobody called 911, so I was the one calling 911.”

No injuries were reported.

Wilson said the family had been targeted two other times in the past, and neighbors have been targeted as well.

“It’s very annoying,” Wilson said. “It’s scary also, because we have kids in the house. Next time, who knows? They might throw something through the window. We’re in there sleeping good and somebody out here trying to destroy us. We just moved here last year in May. It is crazy.”

An investigation into who may have started the fire is underway.

If you have any information on this possible case of arson, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.