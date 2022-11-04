PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home.

Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the apartment building.

A death investigation is underway with officials believing it to be a murder-suicide.

