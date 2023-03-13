HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - There were two train station stabbings in Hollywood.

Detectives actively worked the scene at a parking lot near the Tri-Rail station along Hollywood Boulevard, Monday.

They took witnesses’ statements to try and piece together more information as the suspect remains on the loose.

The two victims were transported to the hospital, and their condition remains unknown.

