MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigated the scene outside of Margate’s city hall after a suspicious package was left outside of the building, Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is on-site to make sure the area of 5700 Margate Blvd. is safe.

7SkyForce flew overhead and captured video of the scene as a purse on the bench was covered with crime scene tape.

