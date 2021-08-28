Police are investigating the mysterious death of a man inside a Pembroke Pines home.
Investigators found the man dead inside his South Bridge community home along Northwest 106th Terrace, at around 7 p.m., Friday.
Detectives are searching for 57-year-old Michelle Gibb, who they believe could be connected to the suspicious death.
Gibb lived at the home temporarily prior to the man’s death.
According to police, she could potentially be mentally unstable and armed.
If you see her, do not approach her and call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.