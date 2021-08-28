Police are investigating the mysterious death of a man inside a Pembroke Pines home.

Investigators found the man dead inside his South Bridge community home along Northwest 106th Terrace, at around 7 p.m., Friday.

Detectives are searching for 57-year-old Michelle Gibb, who they believe could be connected to the suspicious death.

UPDATE: Officers are currently investigating the suspicious death of an adult male at 410 NW 106 Terrace. This death is believed to be related to missing person Michelle Gibb, who was temporarily residing at this residence. Please contact 911 with any information on Ms. Gibb. https://t.co/eQYQVwgVth — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 28, 2021

Gibb lived at the home temporarily prior to the man’s death.

According to police, she could potentially be mentally unstable and armed.

If you see her, do not approach her and call 911 immediately.

