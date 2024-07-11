FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a tattoo parlor in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the business along the 3300 block of West Broward Boulevard., Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where armed officers surrounded the tattoo parlor.

No victim was found at the scene, nor was the alleged shooter.

Out of an abundance of caution, SWAT was called to the scene. They used a battering ram to break the parlor’s window to get inside.

Once they got inside, they discovered the business was empty.

Florida Avenue was temporarily blocked off while police investigated.

The scene is no longer active, and traffic on Broward Boulevard has resumed.

