FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.

FHP troopers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just after 8:50 p.m. Fort Lauderdale Police units also responded.

Investigators said the victims, both in their 30s, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where they are listed in critical condition.

The victims were able to tell let detectives know the description of the car the shooter was in.

“For the subject vehicle, a white BMW, unknown tag number,” said the dispatcher. “Vehicle has front-end damage with black paint transfer.”

Fire rescue officials said the victims are undergoing surgery.

Troopers shut down all southbound lanes near Broward Boulevard while they investigated.

Just before 10:30 p.m., 7News cameras captured crime scene tape surrounding a dark-colored Nissan Sentra off to the left shoulder of the highway.

The southbound lanes of I-95 have since been reopened.

It remains unclear what the motive of the shooting was.

