PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation outside of a motel.

On Friday, around 6 a.m., SWAT teams and police officers were at the Plantation Inn Motel after they received a call about a shooting.

When authorities arrived, one person was found dead on the third floor of the building.

Investigators searched the area and believed the shooter might still be on the second floor which led to SWAT teams drawing their guns in search for the shooter.

After approximately 3 hours, officers discovered the shooter was no longer on the premises.

They spent the morning talking to witnesses and trying to gather any information about the shooter and the circumstances.

The shooter is still at large.

Police are now working to put together a description of that shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

