POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire units were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in Pompano Beach that left one person dead and two others injured.

On Friday, around 11 p.m., a shooting took place near the 600 block of Northwest 20th Street.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. They were all transported to a nearby hospital and the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person died after they were taken to the healthcare facility.

Live video footage captured detectives on the scene as evidence markers appeared on the pavement.

“I heard over 20 shots and all that … All I did was just cover my kid, that’s the only thing I could do,” said a witness nearby who wanted to remain off camera. “When I hear shots, I just cover my kids.”

Details are limited as deputies continue investigating the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.