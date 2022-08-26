DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Dani Beach sent one person to the hospital.
The incident occurred on the 30th block of Northwest Seventh Avenue around 1 a.m., Friday.
Live video of the scene showed bullet holes in a window of a home and a vehicle.
A surveillance video showed several people in the area and gunshots fired.
Officials said the person that was shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police officers are asking for the public’s help in this investigation.
If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.