DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Dani Beach sent one person to the hospital.

The incident occurred on the 30th block of Northwest Seventh Avenue around 1 a.m., Friday.

Live video of the scene showed bullet holes in a window of a home and a vehicle.

A surveillance video showed several people in the area and gunshots fired.

Officials said the person that was shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officers are asking for the public’s help in this investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.