FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a tattoo parlor in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescue arrived at a business along the 3300 block of West Broward Boulevard., Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where armed officers surrounded the tattoo parlor.

No victim was found at the scene nor was the alleged shooter.

As police continue to investigate, Florida Avenue has been blocked off.

Traffic is being diverted westbound on Florida Avenue and Broward Boulevard has been closed due to a command post being established by the fire department and officers.

