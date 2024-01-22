PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after the Pembroke Pines Police Department received a report of a sexual battery involving a young girl in the area of 1400 S. Flamingo Road around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the juvenile victim was walking along the roadway when an adult male suspect approached her from behind, covering her mouth with his hands.

The suspect forcibly pulled the victim into nearby bushes where a sexual battery occurred. After the assault, the suspect fled the scene, running southbound from the area.

Officials said officers conducted a thorough search of the vicinity but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with dark skin, aged between 20 to 30 years old, with dark hair, and was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and black jeans.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department stated that this is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

