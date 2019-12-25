Police investigate serious crash in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a serious crash that left car parts scattered across a Margate road.

Margate Police responded to the scene along Royal Palm Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

Officials said one of the cars were traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a tree.

Part of the car flew several yards, while the other part wrapped around the tree.

7News cameras captured Margate police cruisers blocking the road early morning.

An engine could also be seen in the middle of the road.

A second car, much less damaged, was spotted being put onto the bed of a tow truck.

It’s unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

Police have since reopened the roadway.

