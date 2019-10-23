Police investigate road rage incident in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a road rage incident in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene near a McDonald’s along Pines Boulevard and Northwest 126th Street, just after noon, Wednesday.

Multiple officers are on scene at McDonalds (12604 Pines Boulevard) regarding a road rage incident. There are no safety alerts for the surrounding area; the incident is contained. One subject is detained. pic.twitter.com/ewQ43Qxx5k — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 23, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where officers could be seen talking with a man.

At least five marked units were also seen around a white sedan and silver pickup truck.

It remains unclear what led up to the alleged confrontation.

No arrests have been made.

