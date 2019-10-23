Police investigate road rage incident in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a road rage incident in Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene near a McDonald’s along Pines Boulevard and Northwest 126th Street, just after noon, Wednesday.
7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where officers could be seen talking with a man.
At least five marked units were also seen around a white sedan and silver pickup truck.
It remains unclear what led up to the alleged confrontation.
No arrests have been made.
