PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was observed in Pembroke Pines as officers are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment complex.

The alleged shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 251 Northwest 78th Terrace.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing a car with a white tarp over the drivers side window as Crime Scene Investigators units arrived.

Officers were seen canvassing the area, looking for bullet shell casings and placing evidence marks next to them.

Others were seen going door-to-door and talking with potential witnesses.

Officials have not said if there are any victims.

They did say that this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the community.

Traffic is flowing freely in the area, however the parking lot to complex is tapped off as an investigation is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.