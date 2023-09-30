The Broward’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a shooting that happened in Tamarac.

BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the incident in the area of 6401 West Commercial Boulevard on Saturday around 4:09 a.m.

On scene, deputies located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the individual to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

The investigation has revealed that the shooting appears to be accidental. BSO’s Robbery and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

