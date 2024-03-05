HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers, along with Hallandale Police officers, were near the Hollywood-Hallandale Beach city line as they investigated several parts of the area after a possible shooting.

On Tuesday morning, a silver Mustang crashed into a tree along US-1 near Wiley Street, leading Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Police officers to investigate. The car was a total loss as all the airbags were deployed and it had significant front-end damage. Around 9 a.m., the sports car was towed away.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the person(s) in the vehicle fled the scene. Surveillance footage obtained by 7News showed two people exit the vehicle after the crash.

As a result, Hollywood Police established a significant perimeter on east Pembroke Road approaching US-1 as they looked for suspects in the area. The perimeter extended between Pembroke Road and Monroe Street on portions of US-1.

“We got quite a scene as a police perimeter on US-1 in Hollywood,” said 7SkyForce reporter. “I want to pan north here and show you a car that slammed into a tree.”

Witnesses said a woman was possibly thrown out of that car just around the corner before the crash at US-1 and Pembroke Road.

“I saw the girl try to take as step and fall face first to the floor very hard,” said Lequan Payne, a man who witnessed the ordeal.

Payne said after he saw the woman get thrown out of the Mustang, he went over to help, but did not realize that she was shot.

“I saw her fall and collapse and that’s when I went over to help her,” he said. “She was just on the floor. She wasn’t answering back. I saw her choking so I thought she was all right because saw her choking. I was like, ‘All right, she’s breathing because she’s choking,’ but I didn’t know that she was shot prior to that.”

Payne added that when an ambulance arrived, they turned her over and he saw blood. He recalls first responders saying that she was shot.

The woman’s condition remains unknown.

Surveillance video showed bystanders then coming out to check what happened. Minutes later police showed up and started their hours-long investigation.

Police have not yet confirmed any details in this incident, but they are searching for the suspects involved in this crime.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.