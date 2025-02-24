DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy police presence was seen in the area of a crash near Davie that left two vehicles, including a Fort Lauderdale police cruiser, badly mangled.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to a motor accident at the intersection of SR7 and Orange Drive at around 2:15 a.m., Monday.

The SR7 was temporarily closed from You-Pull to Orange Drive for investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently unclear.

Five patients were reportedly taken into the trauma center of Memorial Regional Hospital and one to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police were also seen taking a man into the hospital in handcuffs.

