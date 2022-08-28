OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles caused closures on the streets in Broward County.

The roadway in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road was shut down, Sunday morning.

Traffic has been diverted as police officers investigate the scene.

Officials asked commuters to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.