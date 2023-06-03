LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill detectives are still investigating a shooting on Saturday morning that wounded a teenage boy.

At approximately 5 a.m., police received two Shotspotter alerts in the area of Northwest 59 Avenue and Northwest 21 Street. Shortly after, several 911 calls were received as well.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a Black, 15-year-old boy who had been shot several times. Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.

According to officials, the victim is currently in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

The Criminal Investigation Department and Crime Scene Investigation were also notified of the incident and responded to the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed if a suspect is in custody, what led to the shooting, or if the gunman and victim knew each other.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.