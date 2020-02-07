Police investigate hit and run that injured 2 tourists in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating a hit and run that injured two tourists in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The incident was caught on surveillance video and occurred in the 200 block of South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, at approximately 4:14 a.m., Thursday.

The victims could be seen walking on the sidewalk when they stumbled onto the roadway.

A vehicle traveling northbound ran over them over. The driver did not stop to assist the injured victims and continued northbound.

Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

They were visiting from Norway, but their identities are not being released due to the investigation.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a two-door red Porsche.

If you have any information regarding this hit and run or have witnessed the incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

