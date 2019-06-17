Police investigate fatal shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after a person was gunned down in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to an apartment complex along Northwest 26th Street and 56th Avenue just before midnight, Sunday.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing several gunshots.

“I was in my car with my boyfriend and we heard the gunshots, so we didn’t get out the car at that time,” witness Angela Lee said. “I was scared and nervous. We stayed in the car. We didn’t wanna get out. We were very frightened.”

7News cameras captured the medical examiner removing the body from the scene.

Crime scene detectives were also spotted taking photos and gathering evidence.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

