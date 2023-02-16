DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department is currently investigating a shooting after an adult male was found deceased in a vehicle.

It happened in the 6700 block of Southwest 39th Street near Nova High School.

The victim was found with a bullet wound in a silver car facing the gate.

His name is being withheld due to next of kin notification.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.