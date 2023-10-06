OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A tragic multi-vehicle collision on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 has claimed a life, leaving authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The accident occurred Thursday, at 10:21 p.m., just after the Oakland Park Boulevard, 31B exit, and left investigators and cleanup crews on the scene for hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the collision began when a black 2007 Toyota Corolla traveled southbound on I-95. Three vehicles were parked on the lanes due to a prior crash. The driver of the black sedan failed to observe the stopped cars, resulting in multiple rear-end collisions.

The crash led to the temporary closure of the I-95 northbound ramp at Oakland Park Boulevard, causing traffic disruptions in the area. Police have confirmed that the incident involved a fatality.

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Fire Rescue responded to the scene to provide aid to those involved. At least four people were involved in the crash, including the deceased person. No injuries were reported to the other three people involved.

Early Friday morning, footage from the scene captured the aftermath as a gray car and a gray SUV, both with heavy damage, were loaded onto tow trucks for removal.

This incident remains under investigation as authorities work to uncover additional details

The southbound lanes of I-95 have since been reopened.

