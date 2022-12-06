MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police hope to drum up leads after a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar.

A driver called 911 after spotting a body near U.S. 27, between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road, Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the victim is a man in his 60s or 70s, but he did not have any ID on him.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

