DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman’s body was found on the roadway in Davie, Friday morning, prompting a police investigation and hours long traffic congestion in the area.

Shortly after 6.a.m., Davie police received reports of a person lying in the roadway.

By the time policed arrived, they said the woman was dead.

According to police, the woman is a victim of a hit-and-run.

Delays stretched back for miles in the area of South Flamingo Road and Southwest 26th Street after police found the woman’s body.

Aerial footage showed police cars blocking off the scene and forcing traffic to be diverted.

At the time, the body was still on the ground and was covered by a yellow tarp.

There is no information on the driver or their vehicle.

Northbound lanes approaching Southwest 26th Street were previously closed, but reopened around 10.a.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.