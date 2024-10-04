DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman’s body was found on the roadway in Davie, Friday morning, prompting a police investigation and traffic congestion in the area.

Shortly after 6.a.m., Davie police received reports of a person lying in the roadway.

By the time policed arrived the woman was dead. They believe she’s the victim of a hit-and-run.

Delays stretched back for miles in the area of South Flamingo Rd and Southwest 26th Street after police found the woman’s body.

Aerial view showed police cars blocking off the scene and forcing traffic to be diverted.

At the time, the body was still on the ground and was covered by a yellow tarp.

There is no information on the driver or their vehicle.

At last check, Northbound lanes approaching Southwest 26th Street are still closed as police conduct their investigation.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.