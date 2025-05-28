SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation into a fatal double stabbing overnight in a Sunrise neighborhood is underway, officials say.

According to Sunrise police, officers responded to the Retreat at Sawgrass Village located in the 3000 block of Northwest 130th Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, where two people were reportedly stabbed.

It appears the stabbing incident took place in the community’s parking garage.

Officials confirmed that one person succumbed to their injuries. The extent of the second person’s injuries and their current condition is unknown.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the violent incident as the authorities are still investigating and haven’t released any new information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

